From Gyang Bere, Jos

The top-level political decision-making body of Berom nation in Plateau State, Be’kanang Progressive Union, has aligned with the gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Barr Caleb Mutfwang, to provide credible and competent leadership in driving the state out of the woes of insecurity and bad governance in 2023.

President of Be’ Nkanang and former Chief of Staff, Government House Jos, Da Francis Tok Bot, disclosed this during an occasion put together in appreciation of Barr. Mutfwang for picking Hon. Ngo Josephine Piyo as his running mate for the 2023 election, held at Tamarald event centre, Jos.

Bot, who showered accolades on Barr Mutfwang, described him as a charismatic and pragmatic leader who is determined to reclaim and rebuild Plateau State for the betterment of all.

He said the event was organised primarily to honour Barr Mutfwang for considering their daughter, Hon Mrs Josephine Piyo as his running mate.

“The PDP stalwarts in Berom land are here to say thank you; because you went into a stiff competition and God granted you success and you also picked our own sister, Hon Mrs Josephine Piyo, as your running mate which we believe she will add electoral value to the ticket.

“We assure you that PDP is our home and we want you to know that we will support you. I am sure with the calibre of people that are here, we are optimistic that victory is on our side by the grace of God.” He stated.

Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence and Senator representing Plateau North, Sen Istifanus Gyang, described the Berom nation as the stronghold of PDP in Plateau and said they will be galvanised and give total support to all PDP candidates in 2023.

“We appreciate Barr Caleb Mutfwang for his decision to zero in on our Mother, Ngo Josephine Piyo to be with him on the ticket, we are indeed very grateful. I join my brothers from the National and State House of Assembly and the entire PDP Berom extraction to place on record our gratitude.

“We know that the history of a nation is the history of their leaders and God is stepping you forward this time; our prayer is that the history of Plateau State will turn out for the better. By the time you will future, the despondency, the despair that is currently the reality of our state will turn to hope for our people.”

Read also: 2 Air France pilots suspended after fighting in cockpit

He appreciated Mutfwang and the leadership of the PDP for the choice of the Director General of the campaign, Chief Latep Dabang and described him as an elder who is conversant with the complexity and political dynamics of Plateau and believed that he will deliver on the assignment.

A member representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives and Plateau North Senatorial candidate, Hon Simon Mwadkwon appealed to lovers of PDP in the Plateau to vote for the party from top to bottom in 2023.

He said Barr Mutfwang has demonstrated strong capacity and leadership quality with the choice of Hon. Ngo Josephine Piyo as his running mate and said that shows how he will continue to take tough and cogent decisions in the interest of unity and progress of Plateau State.

The Deputy Governorship Candidate, Hon. Ngo Josephine Piyo appreciated God and PDP stalwarts in Berom land for the support given to her and assured the Plateau people that they will not disappoint them if given the mandate.

She assured Barr Mutfwang of her unreserved loyalty to the governance of Plateau State and appealed to the Berom people to get their PVCs and vote massively for PDP from the presidency to the state Assembly in the interest of unifying Nigeria and rebuilding Plateau.

The PDP governorship candidate, Barr Mutfwang, assured the people that they will provide credible leadership to reclaim and rebuild the state.

“Let me thank you the Berom nation for fighting the good fight for the preservation of Plateau and God will continue to preserve and watch over you.

“By the Grace of God, we are coming on board to ensure that every inch of land on the Plateau that has been taken away is restored; that all the cankerworm has eaten over the years will be restored and by the grace of God, we will do all we can to deal with criminality, we will not allow criminality to overrun Plateau State.

“By the Grace of God, we will work together with our leaders and come up with new refreshing strategies to ensure that our people can sleep with two eyes close, that is the only way we can rebuild our economy. We hope and pray that our people can go to farm and come back safely, our people can go to the mining field and come back safely, this is our desire and we know that with God all things are possible. All that we are promising you, we will lead in the front to ensure that these things happen.” He stated.

The President of Berom Educational and Cultural Organisation (BECO), Worldwide, Da Gyang Dudu, President of Berom Women Development Association (BWEDA), Mrs Abigail Barga and the President of Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), Barr Solomon Dalyop, both appreciated Barr Mutfwang and assured him of their support in the interest of securing Plateau communities.

Mutfwang had earlier visited Plateau indigenous ethnic nationalities in Kaduna State, Mwaghavul Development Association among other ethnic groups in the state.