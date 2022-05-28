From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations Muktar Aliyu Betara has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Biu, Bayo, Kwaya/Kusar/Shani Federal Constituency of Borno State for the 2023 general elections.

The primary election, which took place in the Local Government Areas within the federal constituency, was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC) and witnessed by a large number of the party faithful.

Betara, who emerged unopposed, at the primary election, expressed appreciation to his constituents for their show of love and support for his quest to return to the National Assembly.

He said”I am happy my people want me back because I am always on ground for them. This has shown how much they appreciate my effort and i will keep doing more for them.

“I want to use this medium to thank everyone for believing in me. Together we will work to achieve goals for the good of our constituents.”

The people of Biu, Bayo, Kwaya/Kusar/Shani Federal Constituency had contributed money to obtain the APC nomination forms for the lawmaker.

The constituents had lauded Betara for his achievements and commitment to the well being of his people.

