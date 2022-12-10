From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to unite and cooperate with one another as a prerequisite for victory in the coming elections.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari spoke when he received Dr Dikko Radda, the governorship candidate of the APC and Faruk Lawal Jobe, the Running Mate at his residence, on Friday.

President Buhari said party leaders need “to sit together,” to avoid divisions and ensure unity in order to avoid defeat in elections.

He said he received frequent reports on the ongoing campaigns in Katsina State and felt happy that so much hard work was being put into the exercise.

The President reiterated his determination to allow free, fair and credible elections in the country, adding that the outcomes in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun were testimonies of that resolution on his part.

He added that he felt honoured by the visit and wished the party a very good outcome in the contests.