From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Former Rivers South East senator Magnus Abe has told his supporters in Rivers State that President Muhammadu Buhari has not anointed any aspirant as his successor.

Abe stated this on Monday when he addressed his loyalists at the Freedom House, Port Harcourt, following reports and jubilation in some quarters that Buhari’s successor has emerged.

The ex-senator advised his supporters that they should not be deceived by any politician who would come to feed them with misinformation about the potential 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

‘We just called this meeting here today, because I have seen all the partying and celebration that is going on. This was an internal party matter. It is over. Whoever has gotten the job in any capacity in the party should, please, read the party constitution properly and follow the constitution of the party. Don’t be an officer of any individual, be an officer of the All Progressives Congress and work for the good of the party,’ Abe said.

‘All this drama you see that is going on, just ignore it. Do not be afraid of anything you are seeing. Do not be afraid of anything that you are hearing. I want to repeat clearly to you that President Buhari has not mandated anybody to go and tell people that he has anointed a successor. Anybody that is carrying such story is carrying a false rumour. And we will see it till the end.

‘Let me say it clearly to you people, that we are very much on course. This one thing you are seeing in the country, you are seeing in Rivers State, within the next four months, everybody is going to know what will happen in Nigeria. And everybody should be prepared because when you see the end, you will know that this is the end.

‘So, don’t be worried, don’t be deceived, don’t be flabbergasted, overwhelmed, or in anyway bamboozled by all these things we are seeing. When God wants to destroy, you cannot see; you cannot hear, you cannot understand. You will just be running without seeing where you are going.

‘Therefore, let us continue to do what we are doing. What we are doing is to mobilise Rivers people for this party (APC). Continue to reach out to them. We will activate our contacts and our mobilisation for peace across the different local government areas of the state.’

He admonished them not to be discouraged by whoever that is occupying the South-South position of the party at national level, stating that their concern should be the capacity of the national chairman.

‘What we want is a chairman that would look at the rights and interests of all members and give everybody a fair chance. That is all we are asking from party and that’s much we must get from the party, because today, we have an elected chairman of this party, who has the experience and capacity to be able to look at the issues and take decisions that would favour everybody. That’s our prayer for him.’

Abe advised politicians to play their politics with fear of God and not in a manner that would be offensive to the people, assuring that they would work and support APC in line with the party’s constitution.