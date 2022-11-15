From Gyang Bere, Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu of his support ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Buhari disclosed this on Tuesday during the Presidential Campaign Flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC), held at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos, Plateau State.

He said, “We have come here to give our support to the APC presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu. We are here to give him support and we will campaign for him throughout the campaign.

“I wish Ahmed Tinubu the best of luck in the next year’s presidential election,” he stated.

Buhari, who presented the APC flag to the Presidential candidate at the venue, had earlier paid a courtesy call to the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba.

The APC presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu promised to work with everyone for a progressive nation where a conducive atmosphere will be provided for businesses to strive.

He said he will work to ensure that the security of the nation is restored and revamp the economy of the country for the prosperity of the citizens.

“We have formed an unbreakable team and we will work to provide security and development with our economy for our prosperity. We will work deliberately to ensure that we have a progressive nation.

“We will build a nation where farmers will go to the farm to cultivate food and export, a nation that will be productive for the betterment of our people.”

Tinubu assured that his administration will place a high premium on the youths and provide them with the needed energy to strive in the interest of peace and unity of the nation.

He described Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi as wrong theories for Nigeria and urged citizens to vote massively for him to rekindle the hope of the nation.

Tinubu said Obi live in Lagos where he (Tinubu) worked assiduously as Lagos State Governor to rebuild but does not know the road to his home in Anambra State.

He encouraged citizens to vote for him based on his past track record and vowed to build on the legacies he bequeathed for the people of Lagos State.

The vice presidential candidate and former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, said President Buhari took over governance in 2015 when 27 local government areas in Borno state were in the hands of Boko Haram.

He expressed gratitude to the President for taking over the council areas and handing them over to the people and vowed that they will build on the legacies of the President.

Shettima called on Nigerians to give them the needed support for a productive and progressive nation.