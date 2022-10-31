From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Nigerian police to remain apolitical as the country prepares for the 2023 general election.

The president who spoke during the opening ceremony of the police conference and retreat going on in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Monday, acknowledged that a lot has been invested into the election for it to be truncated.

He noted that with the retreat, the police will play a lead agency in the success of the election.

“The conference and retreat will allow the discussion of police as a lead agency for the election, for a credible 2023 elections, our democracy remains unshakable,” he said.

President Buhari reiterated his commitment to ensuring a credible poll. “My administration will leave a legacy of free, fair and transparent elections; I remain steadfast to this commitment,” he said.

President Buhari has also assured that his administration will sustain the repositioning of the police force, especially its welfare.

He recalled the approved better salary for the force, funds for the upkeep of the constabularies and the Nigeria Police Academy bill as some of his concerted efforts towards improving the force”s welfare.

Governor Hope Uzodinma while commending the police for hosting the retreat and conference in the state recalled that the earlier programme by the military recently has justified that the state is totally safe.

Uzodinma while promising to sustain the cordial relationship between his administration and the police recommended that all candidates for the 2023 elections, irrespective of their parties should undertake an oath to remain non-violent throughout the election.

He also added that any candidate not satisfied with the conduct of the election should seek redress in court rather than resulting to violence.

On the attacks in police stations, the governor said “hoodlums attacking police at checkpoints is unacceptable in this civilised world.”

Uzodinma while assuring that his administration will continue to support the police maintained that ” equipping police is a sure way of fighting crime, we would continue to do what we can to make their job easier,” Uzodinma assured.