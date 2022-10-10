From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) against concentrating the campaigns in Abuja, stressing that the real war lies in far-flung places away from the Capital Territory.

Buhari, represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, gave the warning at the inauguration of the Tinubu-Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

The official launch came barely two weeks after the official kick-off of political campaigns nationwide, according to the timetable set by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The President who described women as his “most loyal and supportive” allies, while urging them to transfer the same support to the APC’s flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, said the task ahead lies in over 8000 wards and 774 local governments across the country.

The President said: “As this launch is being hosted in Abuja, we must remember that the real war lies in far-flung places away from Abuja. The task ahead lies in over 8000 wards and 774 local governments across the country, where party faithful will have to make a case before fellow citizens on our party’s candidate articulating the vision and the programme for the country.

“The campaign, therefore, should resist the temptation for it to be turned into an Abuja-centric activity but establish the connection between the voting public and our presidential candidate, and for other candidates for offices throughout Nigeria, that should be the ultimate objective

Speaking on the importance of women in his political life, Buhari said to over 1,250 women gathered at the event that: “Women have remained the most loyal and supportive group in my mission for a better Nigeria despite the challenges. They should extend this same support to our presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu, and Vice-Presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima.”

The President said APC women must be diligent in selling the Tinubu-Shettima candidacy to fellow citizens by articulating the party’s vision for the country.

“Considering the strategic role women have played in APC victories, we call on you once again to begin organizing and mobilising vigorously the electorate at all levels for APC victory at the 2023 polls through the committee in an inclusive and cooperative manner,” he said.

Buhari described the inauguration of the APC Women Presidential Campaign Committee as the most crucial component of the 2023 campaign calling on “all members of this committee to take up this great responsibility as a testament of your selfless service to the APC.”

Citing available figures which put women at 47 per cent (almost 40 million of the 84 million) registered voters nationwide, Buhari said “We must continuously co-opt and make a significant inroad into these demographics and voting segments.”

“Counting today, we are left with approximately 137 days before the Presidential and National Assembly elections, which are scheduled for February 25, 2023. Out of the 36 states of the federation, 30 states will be holding their governorship elections on March 11. The mission that lays ahead of the committee is very clear and time is not on your side,” he added.

In his address earlier, the APC flagbearer, Tinubu, described the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as a “political party of termites.”

“They are a political party of termites. They are in the village of lunacy. A nation is not just built on abusive language. 16 years of nothingness, rudderlessness, and digging the hole of indebtedness. Never again shall they come back. A new hope is here.

“To you women who are gathered here today. I’m so proud of you. You have chosen to vote for us and to give us a new Nigeria, thank you,” Tinubu said.

The Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, on his part urged the women to avoid character assassination, hate speech and propaganda.

He urged them to rather emphasise issues-based campaigns.

“Leave that to the opposition and stay with the achievements of our party in women empowerment and also tell them that under the Presidency of Bola Tinubu, Nigerian women and their children will have an even better deal.”

He urged the women to “go all over Nigeria, particularly into the grassroots and sell the agenda and vision of Candidate Bola Tinubu and his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima whose pedigree for women empowerment is widely known.”

He promised that the PCC will fully support and monitor the activities of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team to ensure that the general objectives of the PCC and the Party are achieved.

The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, said if the women who are of greater number follow through with their avowed support, the APC is ready to tap from their potential and ultimately deliver victory to Tinubu and his running mate, Shettima, during the Presidential election.

The wife of the APC Presidential Candidate and Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, Oluremi Tinubu, on her part declared that a Tinubu-Shettima presidency will be the “best option” for Nigerian women.

According to her, “The track record of both men (Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima) are gender sensitive.”

She also called on the women in attendance to mobilise votes for the APC flag bearer in their various constituencies.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, on her part called on the APC flag bearer, to allocate 40 per cent of appointments to women if he clinches the Presidency in 2023.

The former Plateau State Deputy Governor said with women occupying 40 per cent of appointive positions, the country will be set for balanced leadership.

In attendance were First Lady Aisha Buhari and the wife of Tinubu’s running mate, Mrs Nana Shettima.

Others were Governors Hope Uzodinma; Abdullahi Ganduje; Women Leader of the APC, Beta Edu; and other leaders of the party; National Assembly members amongst others.

Also in attendance was Veteran Nollywood actress, Mrs Joke Silva, whose public support for the APC Presidential candidate has attracted both criticism and praise on social media recently.