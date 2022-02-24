From Fred Itua, Abuja

Key supporters of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Business Men For Osinbajo (BFO), have revealed that they’ll buy the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form for him to contest the 2023 presidential election.

They revealed this on Wednesday night in Abuja by BFO’s convener, Dr Tayo Fashogbon, during the inauguration of the support group.

During the event, which was attended by prominent businessmen in Nigeria, Fashogbo said they were wooing Osinbajo into the race for continuity of the projects and programmes of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Fashogbo said even though Osinbajo is yet to declare his interest in the presidency, BFO was putting structures in place to ensure that he emerges as the next president of Nigeria because he is competent, versatile and knowledgeable of the dynamics of the Nigerian business environment and the global economy.

The BFO convener said Osinbajo has not declared his presidential ambition because as a legal icon, he is aware that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not lifted the ban on electioneering and will therefore not jump the gun.

In order not to be caught unprepared, Fashogbo said the group resolved to go ahead with its inauguration so that there will be strategic planning and coordination of its activities.

‘I stand here to welcome you on this journey towards an “Elevated Nigeria. This elevation will be brought about by more intentional participation of the business community in the democracy of Nigeria. Until now, the business community, with all its great contributions, has only remained on the fringes of political relevance. This has continued to limit our capacity to influence the ease and outcomes of doing business,’ he said.

In the same vein, the co-convener of BFO, Mr Olatunji Davies, said the BFO is pushing for the Osinbajo presidency because of his acceptability by Nigerians irrespective of the economic, social, religious and ethnic background.

Davies said Osinbajo’s acceptance is further confirmed by the rate various political leaders their political inclination notwithstanding invites him to commission projects they have executed in their states.

He said since the government is a continuum, Nigeria needs a leader like Osinbajo to continue from where Buhari will stop in 2023.

Fashogbo said: ‘Our group called the Business Men for Osinbajo (BFO) is officially launched as a first major step to change the narrative. BFO is an independent group of volunteers from every sector and size of business, across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory. The mandate is simple: to deliver the incoming ‘President Come 2023, Professor Oluyemi Osinbajo.

‘As the right leader for the business community, he has demonstrated passion for strengthening the economy by improving the ease of doing business at all levels. We have seen, from his esteemed role as vice president, in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, how he has strongly stood for the business community. He has displayed his prowess through policy innovations, uncommon leadership of critical government interests, coordination of the economy, enhancement of quality of governance and an unwavering commitment to levelling the playing field.

‘For these reasons and more, we are “actively and intentionally” focused on him to be the incoming president, come 2023. We know at the appropriate time, he will yield to our clarion call.’