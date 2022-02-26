From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has maintained its stand against a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the Presidential and Vice presidential ticket of the country in 2023.

This was part of the communique reached by the association in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Friday after its 67th National Executive Council(NEC) Meeting.

The extraordinary meeting which had in attendance the President of CAN, His Eminence, Dr Samson Ayokunle, the National Officers, bloc leaders, Zonal Chairmen, State Chairmen and delegates from the five blocs of CAN after thorough deliberations also urged the federal government to curb the incessant insecurity challenges, especially banditry and kidnapping.

The association has enjoined political parties, voters as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to avoid acts capable of igniting crisis during the forthcoming general elections in the country.