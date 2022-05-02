From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared three days of prayers and other supplications for Nigeria, to seek the face of God over the forthcoming general elections in 2023 and other activities in Nigeria.

CAN President Dr Samson Ayokunle Olasupo, in a statement on Monday, requested all Church leaders, through their various Churches to organize a solemn assembly to pray for Nigeria on the 13th, 14th and 15th of May, 2022.

He said the prayers are to passionately call upon the Lord to show Nigeria mercy and divinely intervene in all its affairs, especially economic, political and security matters.

He asked Christians to pray that the political leaders will not set the nation on fire or tear it apart by their insensitive political actions which failed to take the nation’s complexities into consideration ahead 2023 elections.

He asked that God will continue to be with the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to stand firm without an iota of partiality in making sure that 2023 general elections are free and fair.

He, therefore, called for the judgement of God on anyone who, out of selfishness is planning to create chaos in the forthcoming elections no matter how highly placed in the nation.

Another prayer point is for voters to come out and vote the right people into power, those who will make promises and fulfil them.

The CAN President also registered concerns about the daily blood-shedding of innocent people and other violent acts in Nigeria, thus asking God put to an end to it.

He appealed to God to show mercy to Nigeria as a nation concerning the blood of innocent people already shed, calling upon God for vengeance.

He also asked that God causes the terrorists, the gunmen, the bandits, the kidnappers and other violent people to abandon their evil ways and give this nation respite.

Also that God will give the military the upper hand in subduing the terrorists and other violent people causing mayhem in Nigeria and that He would divinely fight for Nigeria against these evil people and their financiers.

Also that the current generation will experience a new Nigeria where there are equity, justice and people irrespective of ethnic group, religion or political affiliation.