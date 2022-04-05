From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

As politicking gradually picks up in Bayelsa State ahead of the 2023 general elections, there are concerns over the state of affairs in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the choice of candidates for the various elective positions in the state and National Assembly.

Among the issues causing wrangling within the ranks of the PDP are the seeming cold rivalry between loyalists of Governor Douye Diri and his predecessor, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, the noisome jostling from Bayelsa West and the seeming political shyness of Diri to take charge of his government and his appointees. Indeed, the varying issues have called into question the preparedness of the governor to stand firm and calm the brewing turbulence in the state to ensure that there is equity, justice and harmonious political relationship across the support base of the party in the state.

Cold rivalry between Prosperity and Restoration Teams

While Dickson held sway as governor, being a great political mobiliser and tactician, he was able to nurture a political structure from the grassroots across the state which was nicknamed ‘Restoration Team’ in line with his campaign slogan.

The Restoration Team led by Dickson produced 100 per cent of PDP elected members in 2015 and replicated the same in 2019. The team also produced the duo of Diri and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo for the 2019 governorship elections.

In fairness to Dickson, since he left office in February in 2020, he made it clear that Diri is the new leader of the PDP in the state being the governor and has insisted that he is in charge of the party and the state. He even had to stay away from government functions for more than a year to enable his successor to fully take over the reins of the government and the political structure.

However, current happenings in the state suggest that core loyalists of Diri nicknamed ‘Prosperity Team’, an amalgam of previous loyalists of Dickson with new faces are no longer comfortable with what they regard as the overbearing attitude of those who still gravitate towards Dickson.

Observers pointed out that the bloody clash involving supporters of two Commissioners, Dr Gentle Emelah of the Education Ministry and his Health counterpart, Dr Pabara Newton Igwele on one hand and Oboku Oforji on the other hand is an indication of the polarisation of PDP in the state.

Oforji is seen as a core loyalist of Dickson while Emelah and Igwelle have switched camps to the Prosperity Team.

At the centre of the clash is the race for the Yenagoa/ Kolokuma/ Opokuma Federal constituency seat. The clash left several people injured and a car burnt forcing the Bayelsa State Police Command to ban unauthorised and unlawful political gathering in the state.

Arrow heads of the Prosperity team claimed that those who were politically conspicuous in the Restoration Team and were not given what they wanted under Diri have commenced regrouping to take 65 percent of elective offices in 2023.

A Chieftain of the PDP, Ebike Eyeariade, who acknowledged the existence of a cold war within the party which he said was obvious during an open interaction with members of the party by the leadership of the state, said Diri is being urged to take full control of government by dissolving the cabinet to place his men and true apostles in strategic offices as there is a serious crack in the PDP family.

He accused the remaining members of the Restoration Team of believing that they must continue to be in charge by becoming a clog in the wheel of progress without realising that there is a new Sheriff in town whose philosophy and manner of approach to governance is different from the previous administration.

“While the government is trying to manage these characters, they have gone ahead to begin a series of events that shows they are not ready to relinquish power and allow the new boss to have his way. There have been reports of subterranean moves to take over all the elective offices to show that they control the leadership of the party. It is reported that apart from the state party secretary, Mr. Gesi Isowo, all other members of the state working committee are not with the governor,” he alleged.

However, a source familiar with the happenings said there is no justification for all the things being said of those who have maintained an enduring political relationship with Dickson. He expressed disappointment that Diri allowed people to feed him with lies all in the bid to demonise Dickson and curry favours. According to the source, for no just cause those who grouped themselves as Diri’s men spread lies about a non- existent impeachment plot to deceive Diri and turn his back against his benefactor

“They have been very unfair to Senator Dickson right from inception of the government. Dickson has not asked for anything from this government. He is not breathing down the governor to ask for favours, yet the Diri government has been doing everything to paint him bad. PDP in the state is now being divided into Diri and Dickson’s camp even when the latter is not competing for space or leadership of the state or party structure with him,” he added.

NASS election conundrum

Eyeariade who made reference to the recent quote by Senator Moses Cleopas (Bayelsa Central) which talked about an impending tsunami said it was a subtle political threat against the governor. He explained that the re-election bid of Dickson does not go down well with some people in Bayelsa West who are looking up to Diri to assert himself and ensure there is peace because any problem in Bayelsa West which is seen as the base of PDP would have ripple effect in the entire state.

“Some stakeholders have vowed not to let Dickson be re-elected. It is on record that this was the same scenario that did not allow Senator Ben Bruce from getting returned to the senate, an action in which Dickson played a very vital role in. Thus the question is, will Douye Diri take charge and ensure like Dickson that the term of the zoning agreement is implemented” he declared

Eyeariade said debate is rife in the political space over the indecision of the governor on the Bayelsa West matter. According to him, there are threats that the people would turn their back against Diri for his second term if Dickson is allowed to contest.

But Senator Cleopas in his post on Facebook which Eyeariade made reference to indeed warned the party if the current drift is not arrested.

“Watch out for the reality of the ‘ Sunami’ that we had avoided and prayed it never happens…. “Obviously it is not in our hands and it is not our making…….“Time and season it happened to all….“The hour has finally come…. How I wish they avoided it.”

Battle of Wits

Stakeholders in Bayelsa West especially Ekeremor have been locked in a battle of wits over the zoning arrangement. The battle line is clearly drawn and appointees and lawmakers from Bayelsa West have clearly taken sides for and against zoning.

The pro- zoning group under the aegis of Ekeremor Elders Stakeholders Forum of the PDP opposed to Dickson or any other Sagbama politician from contesting the Senate had fired a petition to the State PDP insisting that the zoning agreement for National Assembly between Sagbama and Ekeremor should be strictly followed for 2023.

The forum led by Chief Martins Agbede who presented a copy of the zoning agreement to the state party executives, warned the party against throwing caution to the wind because it is the turn of Ekeremor to produce someone for the Senate seat.

In a swift reaction to counter the Agbede group, the Ekeremor Local Government Area PDP Stakeholders for Ofuruma Pepe 2023 project led by the Deputy Speaker, Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Chief Michael Ogbere and the Chairman of Ekeremor Local Government Area, Mr Perekeme Bertola have raised N15million to purchase nomination form for Dickson.

The group commended Dickson for the various developmental projects established under him in the local government area, adding that they have not had any doubt about the capacity of Senator Dickson to attract more national support to the state and the district to augment the productive efforts of Governor Douye Diri.

A communiqué issued at the end of their meeting reads, “That, we hereby unequivocally reiterate our earlier position that the informal zoning arrangement in the Bayelsa West Senatorial District, severally pushed and advocated by several political stakeholders of the district has never been embraced and respected.

“Our position is justified with particular reference to the 2015 and 2020 Senatorial Elections where sons of Ekeremor Local Government Area severally and flagrantly undermined that noble arrangement, driving their disrespect for the arrangement up to the Supreme Court.

“That, judging from the above premise, we hereby agree and resolve to elect any candidate of our choice irrespective of a particular local government area until such a time when we shall agree across party lines to formally zone the two National Assembly seats and respect the same.

“That, we irreversibly and irrevocably resolve to embrace preference for competence and effective representation as against primordial sentiments.

“That, we resolved with passion to have His Excellency, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson represent us again at the hallowed Red Chambers of the National Assembly, come 2023, with a ranking status, buoyed with vast legislative experience, tremendous national influence and capacity to attract positive dividends of democracy to our Senatorial District and of course strengthen all shades of support for our performing miracle governor, Senator Douye Diri.

“That, we condemn in totality any undercurrent movement fuelled by any unseen force within and without Bayelsa West Senatorial District, aimed at planting seeds of discord among our peace-loving political class.”

Following on the heels of Ekeremor stakeholders is the resolution of stakeholders from Sagbama Local Government Area which endorsed Dickson as the sole candidate for the 2023 election.

The PDP leaders and elders who contributed over N15 million to buy the Senatorial nomination form for Senator Dickson said he has the capacity, competence and the dexterity required to continue representation at Red Chambers.

While describing Dickson as an untiring voice of the Ijaw nation, they stated that he must return to the Senate to continue his sterling legislative performance in the interest of Sagbama West, Bayelsa State, the Ijaw Nation and indeed the Niger Delta.

The Executive Assistant to Diri on Public Affairs, George Turnah has dismissed any rift between the governor and his predecessor.

Turnah in a statement: “Setting records straight” said Diri and Dickson are brothers and would remain so for long.

“The leaders are united in the same agenda and with one purpose. It will be clearer to all in the coming days that the two leaders, more than anything else, think of the Bayelsa/ Ijaw nation first and place the interest of our land and people far above every other consideration.”