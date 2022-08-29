From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Government of Canada has donated the sum of N2.6 billion to advance women’s participation in politics.

Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria James Christoff disclosed the donation in Abuja during a high-level dialogue with traditional leaders organized by the Office of the United Nations Resident Coordinator to Nigeria and the United Nations Women.

The event by the United Nations was put together to appeal to traditional rulers to increase their efforts toward ending violence against women in the country.

Represented by the Head of Cooperation, Canadian High Commission, Abuja, Ms Djifa Ahado, Christoff said the amount will be contributed for four years under Canada’s Advance Women Political Participation in Nigeria Project.

The Canadian envoy added that Canada and the United Nations recognised the importance traditional leaders played as custodians of tradition, hence the need to indulge them in advocating for women’s rights.

“Canada strongly believes that supporting the empowerment of women and girls is the best way to embrace a peaceful and a more prosperous Nigeria.

“Having women at the table to play a critical role in decision making, especially at the political level is a key priority. As custodians of tradition and culture, we recognise the strategic role that you can play as traditional leaders to create an enabling environment by embracing positive attitudes and questioning negative stereotypes of women in politics and encouraging women’s participation at all levels.

“Through this project to advance women’s political participation in Nigeria, Canada is contributing eight million Canadian dollars, that is, 2.6 billion naira over four years to increase the participation, election, and appointment of women in Nigeria, both in the 2023 electoral cycle.

“As traditional leaders, we enjoin your support to advocate for women’s support in the coming elections, use your influence to promote violence-free elections and denounce violence against women,” Christoff said.

In his remarks, the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Matthias Schmale, said that the full and equitable participation of all citizens, including women, was essential to building a strong, vibrant and inclusive democracy in Nigeria.

“The full and effective participation of women in governance and decision-making opportunities is globally recognized as a key driver in achieving sustainable development.

“Women constitute half of the population of Nigeria and contribute significantly to national and economic development.

“Unfortunately, their participation remains insignificant in the formal and informal structures of government where decisions regarding the use of societal resources generated by men and women are being made.

“Women’s ability to participate in politics is being hampered by numerous constraints. Negative stereotypes, sometimes perpetuated by culture and tradition lays a real and significant role in women’s political marginalization.

“Violence against women in politics and in elections must be addressed with a sense of urgency, especially as we approach the 2023 elections.

“Royal Highnesses and Majesties, you are key to shifting social norms and driving the critical change needed to end electoral gender-based violence and enhancing women’s participation in the upcoming elections,” Schmale said.