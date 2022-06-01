From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), has said that any political candidate who plans to neglect payment of pensions and gratuities when voted into power will not succeed at the upcoming 2023 elections.

NUP President, Mr Godwin Abumisi at a Press Conference on Wednesday in Abuja, said the union plans to massively mobilize its members, families and supporters all over the country, to vote only for candidates who are perceived to be committed to the cause and plight of pensioners in Nigeria.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to him, senior citizens have been disregarded for too long and the time has come for their needs to be prioritized as practiced in other climes.

He said, “I wish to use the occasion of the press conference to remind the Presidential/Gubernatorial Aspirants that the pensioners are keenly and curiously watching the political terrain/space as well as the ongoing aggressive campaigns by the various aspirants. Certainly, the pensioners shall pitch their tent with the Presidential/Gubernatorial Aspirants who are committed and more disposed to their cause and plight by massively casting their votes for them in order to secure their tomorrow. A stitch in time saves nine.

“We are still watching the candidates and in due time we will inform the press and our members those we are going to vote for. If we perceive that if you come into government you will not pay pensions and gratuity we will openly tell pensioners, and their families, their supporters, their villages and towns not to vote for that particular candidate.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“We are going to do that for the first time in Nigeria. Anybody who will not be favourably disposed to senior citizens, that person is going to fail in this election because as I am speaking to you, i am not the only one, my family is large, my dependents are large, i am popular in my community, i will be in a position to direct how they are going to cast their votes. So the time has come, when the politicians must stop taking us for granted.

“Everywhere in the world, people take care of their senior citizens. It is only in Nigeria that this is happening. If you go to America and you want to enter a bus, there are seats reserved for senior citizens. No bosy else can go and sit on that seat. But if I want to enter a bus at any junction here in Abuja, you will see young people like you shoving me aside. It doesn’t happen in civilized countries and we must put an end to this.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Further speaking, the NUP President lauded the efforts of the federal government, through Directorate

Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) for its various working and operations that have paid off by bringing succor and putting smiles on the faces of pensioners due to seamless management of their pensions.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Abumisi however, decried the non-compliance of some state governments in payment of members entitlements and refusal of most to review the amount in line with the latest consequential adjustment of the pensions which has led to the impoverishment and suffering of retirees.

The union leader appealed to the federal government to call defaulting states governments to order and for such governors to immediately set up a joint committee with the NUP state councils to address the issues.

“As the President of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, I cannot end this address without mentioning the pathetic plight and unfortunate living condition of our state pensioners who are suffering from non-payment of their legitimate entitlements by their respective state governors. Even though many state Governors who are prompt in paying monthly pensions to our state pensioners, it is on records that majority of the state pensioners have not received a dime of their gratuity since retirement between (5-10 years).

“More worrisome, almost all the state governors choose not to review the monthly pension of their retirees as provided in section 173(3) and 210(3) of the 1999 constitution (as amended), where it says “pensions shall be reviewed after every five years or whenever workers salaries are reviewed, which even comes earlier

“Over the years, the federal government had reviewed the pension of her retiree comprising of 6/2%, 12%, 15% 33% and the recent consequential adjustment on pension of 2019 as a result of the new national minimum wage. These reviews were meant to enhance the monthly earnings of pensioners. Unfortunately, mar state pensioners monthly pension remained stagnant for many years which has continued to impoverish and disadvantage them.

“The law also says that the federal government should be responsible for pensions. The question is, why is the federal government of Nigeria looking the other way when the state governments and their governors are violating the payment of pension? We are suffering in the states because the federal government allows the state government to do what they like with the payment of pension.

“With all sense of respect and responsibility I call on the state governors as a matter of national emergency to immediately set up a committee jointly with our state councils across the country to work out modalities on how state governors will liquidate all the outstanding entitlements that had accrued over the years.” He stated.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .