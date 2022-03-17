From Paul Osuyi Asaba

The Catholic Bishop of Warri Diocese in Delta State, Most Rev John Afareha, has advised Nigerians to ensure they get their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) as the only weapon to enthrone God-fearing leaders in 2023.

Afareha said only God-fearing leaders would harken to the voice of God and the people.

Saying that the 2023 general election was very imperative for the country, the bishop advised Nigerians to pray to God for a peaceful, free and fair exercise.

Afareha spoke during a press conference at Effurun, as part of activities of his 75 years birthday celebration and 25 years anniversary as a bishop.

He said the church has not relented in her teachings against crime, pointing out that in Catholic schools, there are moral teachings aside from the usual curriculum, where the students are taught to be of better behaviour in the society.

Also speaking the Vicar, Public Relations, Catholic Diocese of Warri and Chairman Planning Committee for the 75th birthday celebration, Rev. Fr. Christopher Ekabo, said the diocese now has 25 deaneries and five episcopal regions since Bishop Afareha came on board.

Ekabo said the bishop has also put in place a modern Bishop Court, Jubilee Conference and Retreat Center, training of priests both within and outside Nigeria, catechetical training Institute, Oleh, the establishment of Catholic schools in parishes, a financial programme for physically challenged, old people and the formation of an indigenous religious order for women.

Ekabo added that since the assumption of office of the bishop, the presbyterate of the diocese has also increased from about 80 to over 166 and parishes from 80 to 156 amid other spiritual growth.

On their part, Director of Social Communication Catholic Diocese of Warri, Rev Fr Thaddeus Okpowodu; Secretary of the planning committee, Rev Fr Leonard Okoli; Rev Fr Cletus Enwefah; and Chancellor of the Diocese, Rev. Fr. John Ederaine, commended the huge sacrifices of the bishop over the years in ensuring the geometric growth of the diocese.

Born in 1947 and ordained priest in 1973, Afareha was an auxiliary bishop for 13 years and substantive bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Warri for the past 12 years.