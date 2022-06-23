From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

A socio-political group, Continuity in Governance Initiative (CIGI), has assured the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of over 50 million votes in the 2023 general election.

CIGI said it has constituted structures in all the 774 local government areas of the country in preparation to garner over 50 million votes for Tinubu.

Executive Secretary of CIGI, Hon. Nonso Ezedinma, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, said Tinubu has the blueprint, business acumen and prerequisite experience to transform Nigeria the way he did as Governor of Lagos State.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a former governor of Lagos state, has set the template for good governance, which today, has remained a reference point for other states to copy.

“His legacies, as a leading progressive politician is well known and acknowledged worldwide. He needs little or no introduction, given his credentials as a consummate politician, shrewd businessman and media guru.

“The many legacies of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu are spread across nearly all sectors of the nation’s economy, spanning Banking, Oil and Gas, Real Estate, Media Management, ICT, Sports, etc, and has left indelible marks in the sands of time.

“His foray into politics began after he left a very lucrative job with the oil sector to become a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic. As a Senator, Asiwaju showed his brilliance in politics and quickly became a rallying point for his colleagues.

“It was to his credit that General Ibrahim Babangida’s administration succumbed to pressure to hand over power, after the annulment of the June 12, 1993, election won by Chief MKO Abiola of blessed memory.

“The Jagaban story in the struggle for the actualisation of that truncated mandate has been well documented to warrant a recap here.

“However, there is a consensus that what Lagos state has become today, as a mega city, was the result of the good governance template set by His Excellency, Asiwaju, when he was the governor of Lagos state for two terms, between 1999 -2007.

“The Jagaban school of progressive politics has produced the largest number of governors, ministers and top-ranking members of the National Assembly, including Senate President, House of Representatives Speaker and even the current Vice President,” CIGI said.

CIGI also said the APC, by fielding Tinubu as its presidential candidate for the 2023 election, has no doubt put a square peg in a square hole.

The group added that among the other contenders for the most important office in the land, Tinubu stands shoulder high in terms of experience, competence and popularity across Nigeria.

“He is well respected in the international community for his good reputation, astute politics and business acumen. We are proud to declare our support for his presidential project and CIGI is ready to mobilize Nigerians from all parts of the country.

“In readiness for the task ahead, CIGI has constituted structures in all the 774 local governments, wards, states and the Federal Capital Territory. Currently, we are embarking on a nationwide enlightenment and mobilization campaign for APC members and supporters to participate in the ongoing INEC voter registration exercise.

“We have a projection of turning over 50 million votes for our principal in the 2023 presidential election. The CIGl has unshakeable confidence that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will triumph at the polls and

become the next Nigerian president.

“We urge all APC members to be resolute in their support for Asiwaju because, he will turn around the fortunes of the party, rebuild it and give it the proper focus in line with his progressive principles.

“Nigeria, under an Asiwaju presidency, will experience both human capital and infrastructural development, equity, peace, justice and progress. An egalitarian, libertarian and plural society which we all desire. Nigerians should have the confidence that Asiwaju has the capacity and the ideas to move our country forward and place her in the comity of respectable nations within the shortest possible

time.

“The Continuity in Governance Initiative, CIGI shall serve as the vanguard, not only for the mobilisation of popular support for Asiwaju but, also as a platform for the propagation of good governance under the Asiwaju Presidency,” CIGI stated.