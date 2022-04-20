From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A group under the aegis of Benue Coalition for Emefiele, (BCE), on Wednesday, called on the Central Bank Governor, Dr. Godwin Emefiele to yield to calls from various groups across the country and declare his intention join the presidential race in the 2023 general elections.

The group made the call during its inaugural session held in Makurdi, the state capital where a team was assembled to lead the advocacy and support towards ensuring the emergence of Dr. Emefiele at the polls.

In a statement signed by the Secretary of the Coalition, Comrade Jeremiah Cheren, the coalition insisted that Dr. Emefiele is the right choice for the country at this critical time in the nation’s history.

“At such a critical moment in time that the unity and sanity of the Nigerian nation is being tested, Dr. Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele ticks all boxes and strikes the balance that will help to preserve our democracy and sustain good governance in the country.”

The group noted that its aim is to get a credible candidate who would focus on building inclusive educational systems, transitioning communities from conflict to peace, providing optimum economic growth, engaging youth, promoting transparent systems and supporting existing structures to provide sustainable solutions to the challenges troubling Nigeria.

BCE emphasized its resolve and commitment to the principles of good governance and leadership, adding that, “That search led our group to Dr. Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele whose technocratic ideas and aspiration matches our hope and dream of a united and prosperous Nigeria.”

While commending the outstanding decision making ability of Dr. Emefiele, the coalition maintained that his prudence in delivering high degree services to the people that stood him out among contenders for the number one office in the country.

The group lauded Emefiele’s vast experience which they noted, could forge partnerships and deliver tremendous development initiatives to complement the efforts made by the Buhari led administration in empowering Nigerians.

The statement further disclosed that a meeting was held last Sunday at District 4 Lounge, Makurdi where a think tank of the group had been formed to mobilize and facilitate support for Dr. Emefiele ahead of the 2023 elections.

Members of the group who were drawn from across political party, religious and ethnic lines also expressed their belief and unwavering confidence in the leadership qualities and extensive abilities of Dr. Emefiele to steer Nigeria in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the coalition has commenced work by flooding the state with bill boards, posters and other political souvenirs in support of Emefiele’s presidential ambition.