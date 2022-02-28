From Nnamani Adanna

A civil society organisation has called for the support and active participation of women in the oncoming 2023 general election.

The Nigerian Women Coalition for Good Governance at a briefing in Abuja on Monday said the country possesses very qualified women that can effectively lead the country but lacks the enabling environment to foster their interests.

Speaking at the event, the Convener of the Coalition, Patricia Etuk, insisted that the time was ripe for the great women of the country to take a shot at governance at the highest level.

‘We wish to highlight the undeniable fact that in the annals of the country, women have not had the privilege of leading this country despite their numerous contributions to the sustenance of democracy,’ she said.

‘This is not to say women in the country are not qualified to lead the country, but rather the enabling environment has not been created as the history of Nigeria is replete with heroic exploits of women that are pacesetters, energetic, industrious and policy experts in governance and development.

‘We must admit that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria does not bar women from leadership positions, including the Office of the President. The Constitution also provides for equal rights of all citizens regardless of their gender.

‘To this end, we believe that the women of Nigeria deserve a shot at the governance of the country at the highest level.’

In addition, Etuk declared the group’s full backing for Ambassador Funmi Ayinke to contest in the 2023 general elections.

‘The group has faith in her capacity to turn around the fortunes of the country based on her experience, qualifications as well a penchant for the country’s development.

‘The Nigerian Women Coalition for Good Governance has looked wide and far in consultation and concluded that Ambassador Funmi Ayinke, whose penchant for the country’s development, has been noteworthy.

‘Her antecedent speaks volumes of a woman who is industrious, energetic and with the requisite experience and qualifications to turn around the fortunes of the country if allowed to lead this country in 2023.

‘Our endorsement of Ambassador Funmi Ayinke is hinged on the undeniable fact that she has proven herself the amazon of our time through her numerous exploits in her career and philanthropic activities.

‘Her development model has also elicited commendations from near and far in ways too numerous to mention. This much has been attributed to her leadership attributes that indicate a woman of substance whose penchant for thinking outside the box is legendary and what is required in addressing the myriads of challenges confronting the country.

‘Therefore, our firm conviction is that Ambassador Funmi Ayinke is well-positioned to lead the country to greater heights. We, therefore, call on all well-meaning Nigerians to roll out the drums in support of this amazon of our time in her quest to lead this country come 2023,’ she urged.