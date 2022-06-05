From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A political pressure group, Northern Interests Coalition, has berated some northern governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for supporting power shift to the South.

The coalition, in a statement by its chairman, Malam Umar Faruq Gazali, said the position of the governors is inimical to the interest of the North.

Some APC governors from the North had on Saturday expressed support for the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections to come from the South.

However, the coalition said the decision of the governors is ill infirmed and urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to support their quest.

“This is a direct assault against Northern interests and these governors must be stopped fast. After power has been in the South that produced a president for 14 years and Vice President for 11 years which is cumulatively 25 years. It is not only unjust but also unjustifiable that our governors will be conspiring against the North to lose power after only 8 years of the Buhari presidency.

“These Governors have ganged up to pressure the president tonight to endorse their self-centred agenda.

“The statement in this respect is in the public domain as released and signed by them today recommending to the president that the search for his successor be limited to the South. This is undemocratic and injurious to the interests of the North and must not be allowed to stand.

“The president must not only ignore them but refuse to be confused …we condemn their actions in the strongest possible terms and once again we urge the president to ignore them completely,” it stated.

