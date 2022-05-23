From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

More condemnations have greeted the killing of Michael Isaiah, a supporter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), during the Bayela State House of Assembly primaries for Ogbia Constituency 1 at Ogbia town in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Governor Douye Diri, who condemned the incident, said that it was an isolated incident orchestrated by certain desperate persons to undermine the generally peaceful conduct of the primaries across the state.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The governor called on security agencies to investigate the cowardly killing and ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and made to face the full weight of the law.

Governor Diri, while condoling with the family of the deceased, stated that PDP remains a peaceful party and would not condone such dastardly acts in the name of politics.

The PDP senatorial district aspirant, Chief Sunday Benson Agadaga, and the Chairman of Ogbia Local Government Council, Ebinyu Turner, have also condemned the killing of Isaiah.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

They also lend their voices calling on security agencies to arrest whosoever is behind the killing and bring him to book.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Investigations however revealed that the identity of the killer is known to PDP members who were present at the scene but they are shielding him because of his closeness to an influential top shot in Ogbia council.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Sources said the police are yet to effect any arrest because of sad news of the death of the Assistant Inspector- General of Police(AIG), Don Awunah, who was in charge of Zone 16, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State before his death at Garki Hospital Abuja in the early hours on Monday May 23.

Meanwhile, primaries of the House of Assembly election witnessed a minor upset as a former member of the House of Assembly; Hon Gabriel Ogbara defeated incumbent lawmaker, Hon Naomi Ogoli in Ogbai Constituency II. In Brass constituency 3, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Hon Abraham Ngobere emerged the PDP candidate for the fourth time.

Other results indicated that four members of the constituencies in Southern Ijaw namely Felix Ayah, Obolo Bubou, Moses Marlon and Macdonald were returned as candidates. In Yenagoa Local Government, the incumbent lawmakers for Yenagoa Constituencies 2 and 3, Hon Ebiuwou Obiyai and Ted Elemeforo emerged the candidates respectively.

Also in Sagbama former deputy chief of Staff during the administration of former governor Henry Seriake Dickson emerged the candidate for Sagbama constituency 3 while incumbent lawmakers Bernard Kenebai( Sagbama 2) and Dr Godbless Oyinke(1) were elected as candidates.

Pamoh Werinipre is the candidate for Kolokuma/ Opokuma Constituency 1 while incumbent lawmaker, Wisdom Fafi(Kolokuma/Opokuma 2) was elected as the candidate.