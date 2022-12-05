From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Biu/Bayo/Shani Federal Constituency of Borno State have dismissed allegations of anti-party activities against the chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Muktar Betara.

The constituents, who spoke at a press briefing, in Abuja, under the aegis of Biu Forum said that the allegations existed only in the imagination of the accusers

The group’s secretary and spokesman,

Kachalla Mohammed Umar said there is nothing to Betara’s absence at the inauguration of the Borno State Chapter of the APC campaign council, recently. Umar explained that the lawmaker, who represents Biu/Bayo/Shani Federal Constituency was away due to the exigencies of his office.

According to him, “For someone or situation to bring about anti-party statement, on the contrary, it is not acceptable. We want to reiterate our stand that for past 20 years, our constituency never witnessed such developmental projects which are personally credited to Hon. Betara.

“So, we just want the general public to know our position that we are solidly behind him. Though in a democracy, everybody is entitled to his opinion, we feel it’s an opinion of somebody, somewhere, somehow. The general public should disregard such a situation and the true position is that Hon. Betara is a staunch member of APC, a mobilizer, a developmental individual that cares much about his people than he himself. This is our stand.

“It was the inauguration of the APC state campaign council. He was not present due to the exigencies of his office. You know he is the chairman, Appropriation Committee (of the House). Along the line, which is human, it was misconstrued that he doesn’t have an interest or that he intentionally refused to attend. That’s the bone of contention. But later on, we discovered that it was not so. It was on the contrary.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it was the exigencies of his office, that’s why he couldn’t attend. Others want to cash on it to pull him down.”