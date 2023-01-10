From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has unveiled 2, 500 member campaign council ahead of 2023 polls.

The state chairman of the party, Alphonsus Eba, who disclosed this in Calabar on Friday, said the campaign council will be headed by former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Mali? Chief Sonni Abang, and it’s slogan will be “Sweep It Clean”.

According to him, Chief Abang will be assisted by three deputy director generals including Stephen Odey ( North), Chief Chris Obasse (Central) and Chief Ofu Aya South).

Giving more details about the campaign council, Eba said the State Campaign Council will have 2,500 members while the Local Government Campaign Council will have 52,000 members with 27 directorates.

He added that the campaign council targets 500,000 votes which will represent about 80% of the expected voters.

He commended the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, for helping to bring peace to the Cross River State chapter of the party and also Sen. John Owan Enoh for withdrawing his case against the party.

He said the magic the party has performed in the state will endear it to voters particularly the achievements of Governor Ayade.

He said: “Cross Riverians know who the APC are and what we have done particularly the magic of hitting the rock for water to come out in building over 30 factories when 403 billion naira debt was handed over to governor Ayade.

“The party has already won the elections ahead of time. The party leadership is taking the elections to Jerusalem for prayers.”