From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River Southern People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Assembly (NASS) candidates have promised to facilitate viable projects to the constituents in order to address the infrastructural deficits if reelected in 2023.

Some of the candidates including the incumbent House of Representatives member for Calabar Municipality/Odukpani federal constituency, Rt Hon Ntufam Eta Mbora and Ntufam Ekpo Okon, southern senatorial district, also promised quality representation.

Speaking during a consultative visit and inauguration of solar-powered lights at Ntankpini community in Odukpani local government area of the state on Tuesday, Rep Eta Mbora said quality representation would not only enhance the standard of living in their various communities but would help to bridge the infrastructural deficits.

The lawmaker said a lot has been achieved but more needed to be done, especially in addressing the infrastructural deficits at Etankpini community in Odukpani local government area.

He decried the absence of health care facilities, primary and secondary schools in Etankpini despite huge resources at the disposal of the State Universal Basic Board SUBEB and relevant MDAs in the state.

Mbora, who was accompanied by some party stalwarts, further promised to liaise with the next state government to address the challenge once the PDP takes over the mantle of leadership.

Addressing the gathering, the candidate southern senatorial district, Ntufam Ekpo Okon,

expressed dismay over the absence of basic social amenities in the area despite its strategic location and huge natural potential

In his words: “It is surprising to note that our people and their wards have to trek a long distance to access health care, education and other basic amenities due to absence of basic amenities needed to add value to life within their locality.

“We intend to work as a team to ensure the provisions of the necessities of life if we are given the mandate. I can tell you that the governorship candidate, Prof. Sandy Onor, is the best in the race given his antecedents and rural-based background which has acquainted him with the peculiar challenges confronting the people of the state.”

Earlier in his remark, the clan head of Etankpini, His Royal Highness, Ntoe Anthony Etim, commended the PDP team assuring them of massive support at the elections

The royal father particularly commended the House of Representatives member, Mbora, for providing them with solar-powered street lights, adding that the gesture has given the people hope just as he asked for more government presence.