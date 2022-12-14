From John Adams, Minna

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday in Minna, the Niger state capital Inaugurated the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign office and 100 campaign vehicles donated by the senator representing Niger East senatorial district, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa.

Also commissioned by the presidential candidate, accompanied by his running mate, Ibrahim Kasim Shettima was an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre, fully equipped with computers and equally donated by the senator.

Before the commissioning of the campaign office and the 100 vehicles which the senator said will be used for the campaign by all the APC Candidates at all levels in the state, the presidential candidate had earlier attended a rally at the trade fair complex in Minna where he was received by a massive crowd of supporters.

It took the APC presidential candidate and his entourage which included the Senate President, Ahmed Lawal, the Director General, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, the host governor, Abubakar Sani Bello and that of Kano, Nasarawa, Kebbi and Lagos one hour from the airport to get to the venue of the rally due to the crowd.

As rarely as 7:00 am the entire arena had been filled to capacity with people for a campaign that was billed for 11:00 am with both human and vehicular traffic coming to a standstill along the busy Minna-Suleja way.

Addressing the rally, Tinubu who was overwhelmed by the turnout of party supporters, urged them to come out en masse to vote for candidates of the party at all levels in the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

He described the turnout as a demonstration of their support for the party and its candidates for the 2023 polls, assuring them that the security challenges bedevilling parts of the state will be tackled and peace return to the state.

Tinubu who officially presented the party gubernatorial candidate in the state, Alhaji Umar Baggo before the crowd to signal the Flagg off the state Governorship campaign, said the party can not afford to lose the state to any opposition party in 2023.