From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM) has cleared the air on the statement made by the General Superintendent of the church, Pastor William Kumuyi, on the same-faith tickets ahead of the 2023 presidential election, saying that statement did not amount to political commentary.

In a press release made available to Daily Sun by the church on Monday, the church acknowledged their awareness of the news story on the Muslim-Muslim ticket making the rounds and attributed to Pastor Kumuyi, but explained that Kumuyi, while chatting with the press after a courtesy call on Governor Abdulraham Abdulrazag of Kwara State on Wednesday, June 22, had appealed to all parties to take the interest of Nigerians into consideration while making their choices in representing the people.

The church said their General Superintendent had pointed out that ‘The Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket is a difficult and slippery area. So, what I will say is that the political office holders should look at the heartbeat of the country as well as desires of the people.

‘Politicians should know that they are not there for themselves. They are there for all of us. They should ask and make their research about what the country wants.’

The release said the DCLM decided to make clarifications for the sake of the public and the need to clear the misrepresentation the story may have caused.

The church said Pastor Kumuyi’s statement ‘was not a political commentary aimed at attacking any personality in the country as wrongly portrayed and misrepresented by a section of the media.

‘His admonition on the subject matter underscores his sincere concern for a better Nigeria and prayer for God’s guidance on the leadership of this country.

‘We, therefore, urge members of the public to be wary of such misrepresentation. As usual, Pastor Kumuyi calls on Nigerians to continue praying for the country and the manifestation of God’s will in Nigeria,’ the church stated.