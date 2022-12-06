From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta Unity Group (DUG) has urged members to take campaigns for the 2023 election to the unit level, with a view to mobilising voters en masse for the polls.

DUG, a pressure group within the Delta State People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said the 2023 general elections would be technologically based, adding there will be no room for manipulation.

Delta South zonal coordinator of the group, Daniel Reyenieju, gave the charge while inaugurating the local government and ward executive members for Burutu and Bomadi councils.

Reyenieju, a former member of the House of Representatives, charged the inaugurated executive members to be fishers of men, women and eligible youths ahead of the elections.

He said DUG is poised to mobilise for the best candidates that would work for the larger interests of Delta State and therefore urged the newly inaugurated Exco members to take the group’s message to the grassroots and harvest people with PVCs for the work ahead.

“You are now fishers of men and women. Elections are local. Everybody must go to their units. Nobody can become anything in the state without DUG. They must have inputs from DUG.

“After your inauguration, every ward Exco must mobilise for the forthcoming elections and await further directives from our national leader. We must mobilise effectively to achieve our objectives,” he said.

Also speaking at Okpokunou, in Burutu Local Government Area, national secretary of DUG, Mike Akpobire said the votes are in the units and the Excos must work to mobilise the units to show the strength of the DUG in the State, adding that “our national leader will give the final directives in due time.

On his part, Dr Timi Tonye said: “The forthcoming elections will be unusual because of the use of BVAS, which is driven by technology.

“There will be no more Sokoto votes. The people have the power now. You are the people who will activate the units to vote massively. Be courageous and be strong for at the end of the day, the benefits will come.”