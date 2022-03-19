From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A pro-democracy group under the auspices of Support Group Atiku USA has urged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to throw his hat into the ring in the 2023 presidential race to rescue Nigerian democracy and unity from future threats.

The group, in a letter dated March 17, 2022, signed by the Chairman of the organisation, Timothy. A. Sule and Director PR, Prince Anozie Ugenyi, among others and made available to newsmen in Abuja, said that Atiku has the most impressive and formidable credentials than anyone else seeking to take over from incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

It further claimed that he has an excellent track record of assembling a brilliant team of the best minds to generate ideas on how to move Nigeria forward, adding: ‘The presidency is a serious business that requires the experience and competence of a man like Atiku Abubakar.

‘We are supporting Atiku Abubakar because of his formidable track record as a former Vice President of Nigeria with more name recognition and national appeal than his political rivals.

‘Suffice to say that we cannot afford to be indifferent to the affairs in Nigeria because our future cannot be isolated from the future of our country. We are worried about the heavy debts, especially Chinese loans that are hanging on Nigeria’s neck like an albatross,’ the statement read.

Lamenting the mismanagement of the country by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the statement noted that: ‘It is regrettable that the ruling APC administration has reversed the country’s economic and political progress with policies that are crippling the country and making life more miserable for Nigerians, in addition to discouraging foreign investors.

‘Since the coming of APC into power, things are getting rapidly worse day after day because the government has run out of ideas of how to grow the economy and attract foreign investors and much-needed jobs.

‘Sadly, on a daily basis hundreds of Nigerian professionals, including medical doctors, leave the country out of despair and not because they don’t love their own country.

‘We in the Diaspora are watching with consternation how the country is going to the dogs as the economy plummets and unemployment and insecurity get worse. In fact, even access to basic food products is almost impossible for the majority of Nigerians. If the happiness of the greatest number of citizens is the purpose of the government, then can we say in all sincerity that this government has met the aspirations of Nigerians?

‘It is befuddling that waiting for good luck seems to be the mindset of the APC administration. But this cannot be a strategy. This mindset stems from the fact that this administration was not adequately prepared for the task of governance from the beginning.

‘Even if we are not going to participate in the election following the failure of the constitutional amendment that would have granted Diaspora Nigerians voting rights, we are stakeholders in the affairs of Nigeria because we want to see our country ranked among the best-performing democracies in the developing world,’ the group noted in the statement.