From Femi Foleranmi, Yenagoa

Former Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson has picked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for Bayelsa West Senatorial District.

The former governor polled a total of 57 votes to emerge as the consensus candidate of the party following the withdrawal of his main challenger, Donald Daunemigha before the commencement of the exercise.

Daunemigha, a former aide to Governor Douye Diri had in a private meeting with the governor on Tuesday morning disclosed his intention to withdraw from the race.

The two time chairman of Ekeremor Local Government Area had earlier resigned his appointment to contest the primary election.

Declaring Dickson as winner, the returning officer, Mr Pius Otiah said a total of 62 ad- hoc delegates from Sagbama and Ekeremor local governments areas, participated in the exercise.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after he was declared winner, Sen. Dickson described the process as free, fair and transparent, saying the outcome was the popular wish of the people.

He commended all the delegates and his supporters for believing in him and promised to continue to fight and work for the interest of the people when he eventually returns to the senate.

He also warned the people against any form of electoral violence during the forthcoming election and urged them not to let themselves be used as a tool for any electoral violence.

“I thank and appreciate the abiding support and solidarity that I have received and enjoyed all these years by the good people of this senetorial district.

“I thank the elders of our party who have been solidly behind us, I thank the organising team that came, party leaders , INEC and security for providing conducive atmosphere. I thank the almighty delegates, they are our bosses in this process,” he said.