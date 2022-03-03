From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the amended Electoral Act bill into law.

Governor Diri gave the commendation on Thursday during the state executive council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa.

The Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as saying that signing of the bill was a demonstration that the President wants democracy to thrive in Nigeria.

He stated that the days of ballot box snatching, rigging, political thuggery and violence were gone as the electoral law has made provisions on how modern elections should be conducted.

He advised politicians eyeing elective offices not to heat up the polity but rather quietly embark on consultation with their political leaders.

While acknowledging the right of appointees in his administration to aspire for elective positions, he restated his call on them to resign their positions or be sacked in order not to neglect their responsibilities and make governance suffer.

The governor stressed that the peace being experienced in the state should be sustained by all, adding that members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would work together to ensure that those who are destined by God emerge as its flag bearers through primaries.

He thanked his cabinet members for their commitment in ensuring that government policies and programmes were realized, stressing that their actions proved that their appointment was not a mistake.

“I like to use today’s Executive Council meeting to acknowledge Mr President and thank him for signing the Electoral Act bill into law.

“That has been the bane of our democracy. Elections are the basis of having good governance, of selecting good leaders, and Mr President has demonstrated that he wants democracy to thrive in Nigeria by signing the bill.

“If there is one gift that Mr President has given to Nigeria in his whole eight years, this is it.

“We are in a political year and the music has started. The drums are all on. Let me again advise all of us, both members of the state executive council and other appointees that if you have political ambition, please put in your resignation.

“By the Act, ministers, commissioners or appointees that want to contest have to resign six months to the primaries. That is because you will be distracted if that is what you want to do and the office will suffer.

“If you want to occupy any of these offices, fair and good. Ambition is everybody’s right but do not let our work suffer, and we will not be pushed to sack any member of the cabinet who has worked very well for this government.

“Our state is changing for good and everybody is acknowledging the fact that if you go into Bayelsa, the air you breathe is that of freedom and nobody comes after you. The state is so secure and peaceful. That is a credit to us as Bayelsans. So, let us continue to keep the environment peaceful and friendly.