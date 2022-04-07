From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has again told all political appointees seeking elective offices at the 2023 general elections to turn in their resignations.

This is the third time Governor Diri would be issuing this directive which has been largely ignored by his appointees led by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Chief Benson Agadaga.

He had earlier given similar directives at the first State Executive Council meeting in 2022 and later also at the Kolokuma/ Opokuma Local Government Area annual thanksgiving day.

Diri who spoke at the 70 the State Executive Council meeting restated his call on his appointees interested in elective positions to resign in accordance with the law and in order not to distract the pace of governance in the state.

He also called on those aspiring for elective positions to desist from activities that are inimical to the peace and development of the state as they go about politicking.

According to him, those seeking political offices in order to serve the people should put the interest of the state above their personal ambitions.

‘Again, let me advise all those interested in political office to be circumspect and to first of all think of Bayelsa. The interest of the state should supersede the ambition of anyone. If your interest is to serve the state, let us not do anything that will rock the peace that we have in Bayelsa,’ he stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

‘Whichever political party that you belong to, what should be uppermost in your minds should be the peace, unity and development of Bayelsa State. That is the only way we will continue to live as a people. So, Bayelsans can attract non-Bayelsans and non-Ijaws towards the development of our state.

‘Let me restate for the umpteenth time that any appointee that has the ambition to contest for the state or national assembly election should send in his resignation letter. There are rules guiding that contest, one of which is that you have to resign.

‘For the stability of this government, and because we want to give service, we want those who will be committed to performing their duties at all times.

‘It is very honourable for anyone interested in political office to act according to the law and resign. It is the right of anyone to contest, and this government would not stop anyone. But the contest has to be according to the rules and regulations binding our party and the conduct of elections in Nigeria.’

Investigations revealed that as of the time the State Executive Council meeting ended Wednesday night, most of the appointees seeking elective offices in 2023 have not turned in their resignations.

Aside from Agadada others in this category are Barnabas Edure, Special Adviser contesting for Sagbama/ Ekeremor Federal Constituency, Tolu Amatu, Executive Chairman Bayelsa Environmental Sanitation Authority, contesting for Sagbama/ Ekeremor Federal Constituency and Dr Jonathan Obuebite Special Adviser, Investment contesting Nembe/ Brass Federal Constituency,

Also in this category are Gabriel Ogbara, Special Adviser 2 Political Affairs contesting Ogba Constituency III, Alfred Belemote, Senior Special Assistant contesting Brass Constituency II, Alex Tesufa Dumbo, deputy Chief of Staff, contesting Sagbama/ Ekeremor Federal Constituency,