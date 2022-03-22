From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There seems to be an ongoing cold war among members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State over the choice of those to occupy offices in the State and the National Assembly ahead the 2023 general elections.

The development has created power blocs in the state with those who regard themselves as Prosperity Team now led by Governor Douye Diri, which is an offshoot of the Restoration Team led by then governor, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson.

According to investigations some elements in the Prosperity Team have claimed that those who still see themselves as members of the Restoration Team have perfected ways to take over at least sixty percent of the elective offices come 2023.

A Chieftain of the PDP, Hon. Ebike Eyeariade, who acknowledged the existence of a cold war within the party, noted that during an open interaction with members of the PDP by the leadership in the state, it was obvious that all is not well with the party.

“It shows that all is not well within the ruling PDP. Many believe that the governor needs to dissolve his cabinet and have his men and true apostles’ man strategic offices. “

“This is inevitable as there is a serious crack in the PDP family. The Restoration people believe that they must continue to be in charge. These set of people have refused to realize that there is a new Sheriff whose philosophy and manner of approach to governance is different from the previous administration. They have become a clog in the wheel of progress.”

“While the government is trying to manage these characters, they have gone ahead to begin a series of events that shows they are not ready to relinquish power and allow the new boss to have his way. There have been reports of subterranean moves to take over all the elective offices to show that they control the leadership of the party. It is reported that apart from the state party secretary, Mr. Gesi Isowo, all other members of the state working committee are not with the governor” he said.

Findings indicated that the unfolding political development especially the re-election bid of Senator Dickson is being seen by loyalists of Diri as a move to set-up the governor and make him look incapable of leading the party.

According to them the indecision of Governor Diri to act the same way Dickson acted to ensure the zoning arrangement in Bayelsa West was upheld which denied Senator Heineken Lokpobiri a third term and also stopped Senator Ben Bruce in Bayelsa East is a source of concern.

However a party source said mischief makers are just out to create an imaginary political war between Dickson and Diri.

The source who explained that Dickson since February 2020 has relinquished political leadership of the state to Diri and has in no way competed for space with him said there is no crisis in Bayelsa West over zoning.