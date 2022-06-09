From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara has congratulated Ahmed Bola Tinubu on his emergence as the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dogara made this known in a statement issued on Thursday made available to newsmen in Bauchi.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“I congratulate my Leader, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Asiwaju, the Jagaban Borgu, on this historic victory and emergence as the standard flag-bearer of our great political party, the APC,” he said.

“I urge all aspirants to close ranks and form a formidable force ahead of the 2023 general elections. This is the surest way to victory”

The former House Speaker supported and campaigned for the emergence of Asiwaju as the APC presidential candidate

Dogara, a devout Christain from Bauchi State in the northeastern part of the country, is one of the favourites expected to be picked by Tinubu as his running mate on a Christian-Muslim ticket of the APC in the 2023 general elections

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .