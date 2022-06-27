From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A concerned group of Christian leaders in Kaduna State has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates for the State House of Assembly and the House of Representatives not to allow their gubernatorial candidate Uba Sani to run a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The group said that should in any way the candidates of the APC from Southern Kaduna support Senator Uba Sani’s Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 general elections, they will not support them.

The group said they will reject any attempts by anyone to advise or support the gubernatorial candidate to go for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

In a statement issued to reporters in Kaduna, Pastor Gideon Alkhana said it would be sacrilegious, evil should Senator Uba Sani pick another Muslim as his running mate comes 2023 general elections.

“If our brothers who are vying for different political offices in Southern Kaduna decided to support Uba Sani’s decision to fly a Muslim-Muslim ticket we’ll make sure we mobilise against their elections in the coming 2023 general elections, adding some of the elective Executive Chairmen in the region would also lose their support.

“Kaduna State has already been deeply divided within the fault lines of ethnicity and religion. Uba Sani and his party cannot afford to continue with el-Rufai’s dangerous trend,” the group stated.

The group insisted that the Southern part of the State has capable individuals from the Christian faith with proven track records that can deliver just like anyone from the other faith in the APC.

“Why we are conscious of the fact that religion should not form the basis of our leadership selection process, the peculiar circumstance the State found herself in calls for critical reflection in the decisions we take today.

“If this decision materialises we’ll use our strength, pulpit and preach to our members to reject this decision.

“For the sake of equity, justice and fairness Uba Sani must demonstrate this spirit by ensuring that his running mate comes from the Christian faith,” the group said.

The group also said that flying a Muslim-Muslim ticket could throw the state into confusion.

The group also called on eligible Nigerians, especially Christians to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and participate in the 2023 general election if they truly want to effect positive change.

While reacting to the prevailing security challenges in the state, the group said the killing of Rev Father Vitus Borogo in Kaduna is unacceptable adding that the perpetrators of the evil act must be fished out.