From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, former Kaduna State Governor and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, has advised voters not to allow themselves to be deceived again by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Makarfi urged members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to unite to chase out bad governance allegedly brought upon the country by APC.

He added that “any party that does not respect our diversities particularly religious differences must not be allowed to rule the country or state.”

Makarfi, who is the former National Caretaker committee Chairman of PDP, stated this Tuesday when he accompanied the Kaduna State governorship candidate , Hon.Isah Ashiru to a meeting with the Christians clergymen under the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Muslim Ummahs and the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU).

He canvassed support for the presidential and state governorship candidates of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Isa Ashiru, respectively.

“So I call on the electorate not to allow themselves to be deceived under the guise of religion to make a wrong choice.

“You will never find Ashiru lacking in terms of equity and fairness, hence he deserves our support to reposition the state from itd present polarised state.

“There is so much frustration in the land, so we must get it right on the first ballot, deciet was used in the past but cannot work again in 2023 but opposition must come together to chase out bad government.

“APC strategy is to divide people on various grounds and now religion is being used but we must not fall for it because in a divided society you need to bring people together,” he said.

He called on the PDP state governorship hopeful to restore teaching of religious studies in schools for the purpose of reviving morality for the good upbringing of children.

Senator Makarfi reminded the Christians and Muslims alike all the efforts he put in place while in office as governor of the State to unify the citizens of the state on all fronts on the platform of the PDP.

He however, lamented that the state has never be polarised on religious grounds like it is today, urging the people to erase such situation by voting PDP into power so that they will not be consumed someday.