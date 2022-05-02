From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Senator representing Edo North senatorial district in the Senate, Senator Francis Alimikhena, has urged APC leaders, delegates and his supporters from the district to remain focused and set their eyes on the ball and never allow themselves to be distracted by the unguarded utterances of aides of former Governor Adams Oshiomhole who accompanied the ex-governor to his (Alimikhena’s) residence in Abuja, which has further polarized the party across Edo North.

It was alleged that during the visit, one of the ex-Edo State governor’s aides reportedly told Sen. Alimikhena that “he should be happy that he has not died in office as a Senator”.

The provocative utterance was said to have angered the Senator, forcing him to 4raise his voice against the visitors for coming to his house to threaten him with death, even as the outcome of the visit has reportedly divided the APC in Edo North.

But in a move to restore peace and normalcy in the area, Sen. Alimikhena has appealed to various groups to remain peaceful.

In a press statement issued by his Media Aide, Benjamin Atu, yesterday, the Edo North Senator described violence as the weapon of the weak, saying it is only a united party that can win election. “United, there is nothing we cannot achieve”, he stressed.

He, therefore, appealed to all his supporters and APC leaders to remain calm and peaceful in spite of the provocative statement by said visitors.

“I want you all to allow peace to reign. We must not forget the damage that was caused by unguarded utterances in the Edo 2020 election that made APC an opposition Party in the State.

“We all have the onerous task of making sure that we win Edo North for APC and I am ready to lead the Party to victory in 2023”, the statement added.