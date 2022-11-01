By Henry Uche, Lagos

As the 2023 general elections draw nearer with heightened bitterness and tension across political divides, the media has been charged never to allow anybody or groups to lure nor cow them into any act capable of tarnishing the nobility of their profession.

Equally, the media professionals were cautioned against accepting Greek gifts from any person (s) in any guise who may come in different portfolios claiming to be angels and apostles of good tidings meanwhile they are wolves in sheep’s clothing, who are sent to destroy Nigeria’s democracy deploying any machination.

At the second media summit put together by the Broadcast Arts Institute and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) held in Lagos recently, major heavyweights in the media industry warned again that this is a period when political moneybags would do everything humanly possible to influence journalistic works in other to achieve a sinister end.

With the theme: “Accountability: The Path To Good Governance – The Role of the Media” they reminded journalists in the country of their roles of holding government at all levels accountable to the people at all times, to foster and engender good governance.

Speaking at the event, the Director General (DG) of NBC, Mallam Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, said: “This is an opportunity for the media to re-examine its constitutional role of holding the government accountable for the good governance of the country.

“The National Broadcasting Commission has the responsibility to license, regulate, monitor and control the entirety of the broadcasting industry in Nigeria. In order to ensure ethical and professional standards in the broadcast industry, the commission instituted a Nigeria broadcasting code, an industry document for effective and efficient broadcast regulation in Nigeria,”

He noted the challenges facing the commission ranging from a lack of improved technological equipment for monitoring, and inadequate funds and manpower among others, as factors impeding the progress of the Commission.

In a remark, the erstwhile permanent secretary of Lagos State Television, Radio Lagos & Eko FM, Lekan Ogunbanwo urged journalists to lead a responsible life and live within their earnings to avoid being enticed into corrupt practices.

Ogunbanwo who spoke on “How The Media can hold government accountable to the citizens,” added that the media can achieve this through dedicated and sacrificial service to humanity even in the midst of mouth-watering offerings designed to gag or manipulate their reportage. “With or without any offer, a selfless journalist should be able to do his job in the most honest and fearless manner no matter whose ox is gored,” he charged.

On his part, an academic don, Professor Lai Oso, of the department of Mass Communication, Lagos state university, charged journalists to up their games through conscious training for the development of the profession and the Nigerian democracy.

“The media must show quality in what they do. Training and retraining are essential for the transformation of the fourth estate of the realm,” he affirmed.

Similarly, the CEO/co-founder of Women Radio, 91.7 FM, Mrs Toun Okewale Sonaiya, who chaired the occasion warned journalists to avoid expectations of any kind/rewards from politicians while discharging their constitutional obligations.

According to her, freebies and other gifts from political actors and players are baits in disguise orchestrated to influence their news stories. “We must stand in for the truth at all costs. When they know you are expectant, they offer you gifts, and you know what that translate. So the Media must be wary of the motive behind those offerings from politicians who have personal ambition. Nigerians look up to the media to fix critical errors and omissions in the political economy of Nigeria, and we must not shy away from this responsibility,” she posited.

The media expert urged owners of media organisations to always hire the right people to pay them as and when due and also train them regularly. She revealed that her organisation does not allow its staff to receive gratification and sacks any staff caught in the act.

Sonaiya applauded NBC’s plan to sanction organisations owing their staff, pointing out that such measures would help reduce the risk of journalists being tempted to accept gratifications.