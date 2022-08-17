From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has cautioned politicians against sponsoring division in Ogoniland.

President of MOSOP Prince Biira said in an interview that no individual in Ogoniland has the right to direct the people of Ogoni where to cast their votes in next year’s elections.

Biira also warned the Ogoni people against going to the media to insult the leaders of Ogoniland.

“It is ideal that, as we are in a troubled time, politicians shouldn’t heat up the polity. Everybody has the liberty to carry out whatever campaign. They (politicians) should not begin to incite one another. Everybody has the right to come to Ogoni, just as Ogoni people have the same equal right,” he stated.

“Anything we are talking is Rivers (State). So, we must maintain some level of decorum, discipline, love for one another. That is the message to the politicians.”

The President of MOSOP, Biira, said it is the desire of the Ogoni people to produce the next governor of Rivers State in the 2023 general elections.

He noted that since the creation of Rivers State, the Ogoni ethnic nationality has been supportive of other parts of the state in the governance progression, adding that such support should be reciprocated in the forthcoming election.

“It is our desire that the governorship should be ceded to Ogoniland,” Biira said.

“As MOSOP, our objective and aim is to promote the dignity of Ogoni person, and by extension the Niger Delta and this country. It is to promote human dignity.

“Since the creation of this state (Rivers) over 55 years today, Ogoni people had been very supportive to other leaders. I can chronicle a lot of other activities that have going on and we are still supportive.”

He observed that Ogoni ethnic nationality cannot do it alone, adding that consultation with other ethnic nationalities in the state is important to the actualisation of the dream.