From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Nongovernmental organisation, ‘Integrity Group for Better Nigeria (IGBN)’ on Sunday, advised Nigerians against using religion or ethnicity as a deciding factor in the choice of candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The group said Nigerians must go beyond casting their votes base on ethnic, religion or even political parties but should go for credible candidates in the next general elections.

IGBN frowned at vote buying from ‘delegates’ to decide the faith of over 200 million Nigerians during the parties primaries to elect candidates for governorship, States and National Assembly members to pilot the affairs of the country.

The group’s Convener, Chief Patrick Lawson, who stated this while addressing journalists in Kaduna, insisted that even as the All Progressives Congress awaited its Presidential Primary to elect their flag bearer for the 2023 presidency, “Nigerians must not vote according to religious or ethnic affinities.”

The group also raised the alarm over political thuggery, pointing out that the development is dangerous for the nation’s democracy.

Lawson added that as the two major political parties awaited the flag-off electioneering, issue-based topic should take the front burner of their discourse.

He said, “Nigerians should think twice on the 2023 presidency. They should elect people who can fear God that will ensure equity and justice. We should live above religion or ethnicity in the choice of those that will lead us in 2023.

“We will only support credible candidates. We are calling on Nigerians to wake up from their slumbers. No matter the party, we will support credible Nigerians, come 2023.

“The Integrity Group for Better Nigeria has since inception in 2015, observed with dismay the level of erosion the various Democratic gains we have achieved since the return of democracy in 1999.

“We are alarmed as it is with many Nigerians the thuggery that is gradually becoming the norms. This ugly trend portends bad omen and if not checked in it’s infancy, will develop into a culture and that is what we want to avoid.

“It’s on this note that IGBN calls for a new approach to politics by the various actors. We insist that issue based topic should be at the forefront of discussions as it bothers on our national life. We call on all actors to understand that politics is all about entrenching novel ideas that builds a society.

“Aspirants seeking for nominations to fly their party’s flag at the next general elections should play by the rules. Party delegates must avoid the lure of vote selling. Nigerians expect them to make informed choices and let the electorate do the voting during the general elections.”