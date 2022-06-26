From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Former governor of Kano State and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for the 2023 election, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has told Nigerians not to expect anything again from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), saying they have failed and have nothing to offer, urging the citizens not to vote for their candidates in next year’s general elections.

Kwankwaso who said the two popular parties have failed the people over the years, cited the deplorable state of the Ado- Akure road, expressed regret over the plights of commuters plying the road, lambasting the APC-led federal and state governments for abandoning the people to suffer on the road.

Kwankwaso who made the statements at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State during a consultation visit to the state, said the two political parties have failed to provide succour and better the lives of Nigerians.

While calling on the people to have trust in the NNPP to transform the country and place it on the right path to progress, explained that the party has been experiencing surge in membership in the last few months since he joined the platform.

According to him, the rising cases of insecurity across the country and excruciating economic policies which he said have resulted in poverty, unemployment, inflation were enough reasons for the people to reject the ruling party, adding, ” the way we are going now is one way to disaster in the country.”

Kwankwaso who represented Kano Central in the Eighth National Assembly said, ” This our party was registered about twenty one years ago but in the last four months when I joined the party, so many people have joined us and that is why we have structures everywhere across the country. Not only that, so many people have even registered including Ekiti State.

” We have seen the performances of the APC and PDP and all of us believe that they have failed the country woefully and nobody should expect anything from them again. These people in the two parties have failed and failed woefully, they have nothing to offer.

” Look at the road from Akure to Ado-Ekiti, it is in a very terrible and deplorable situation.You go around any of these cities, Abuja and other areas, you hardly see anything happening, poverty is at the highest level in this country, insecurity also at its peak and we can’t continue like that, because the way we are going now is one way to disaster in the country.

” So, the only way to avert that disaster is for Nigerians to go and sell the ideas of NNPP, which is a progressive party and vote for the party come 2023.”

On the speculations relating to alliance with the PDP ahead of the 2023 election, the former Kano State governor who denied the insinuations, said the party has no clear-cut agenda for the nation and that he would never returned to his past.

” Don’t forget we have candidates across board now in NNPP ahead of the 2023 elections, so you will expect me to leave and join others in the PDP ? It is not going to happen. I was a foundation member of the two major parties and they have nothing to offer again, that is why I left them and I can’t go back,” he said.