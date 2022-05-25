From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There was drama at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex, Yenagoa venue of the Bayelsa State Central senatorial primary when the Senator representing Bayelsa Central, Senator Moses Cleopas staged a walk-out over the omission of his name from the ballot paper. Though his picture was there, the name beside his picture was that of Hon Oforji Oboku, the House of Representatives candidate for Yenagoa/ Kolokuma/ Opokuma Federal constituency.

Voting had progressed smoothly with delegates from Southern Ijaw and Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Areas already done until it got to delegates from Yenagoa who pointed out the anomaly.

Clepoas expressed dismay at the development and said he could not continue with the election. Not even entreaties from party leaders such as Chief Ugochukwu Okeke who stood in for Senator Chukwuka Otazi, head of the PDP National Electoral Panel for Senatorial primaries that a new booklet with his name would be brought could pacify him.

The situation delayed voting temporarily until a new booklet which had his name beside the picture was brought for voting to continue with Cleopas agents on ground.

At the end of count of votes, immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Chief Friday Konbowei Benson polled 110 votes while Cleopas polled 22 votes.

For Bayelsa East, immediate past Chief of Staff to Governor Douye Diri, Chief Sunday Benson Agadaga won the primaries having polled 67 delegates votes to defeat his closet challenger, Mr Rex Jude Ogbuku who polled 41 votes.

Meanwhile Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has reabsorbed cabinet members and other appointees, who earlier resigned and later stepped down for a consensus aspirant during the recently conducted primaries of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Diri made the declaration during the 76th State Executive Council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa.

Governor Diri, who commended the peaceful conduct of the aspirants during the exercise, noted that it was great to hear that most of them put the interest of the party above their personal ambitions by stepping down when they needed to do so.

He stated that loyal party members who made sacrifices would always be recognised and rewarded accordingly by the PDP.

While congratulating the winners of the primaries, Diri enjoined them to reach out to the losers for reconciliation and work together for the success of the party in the forthcoming elections, stressing that the exercise was a family affair and that the PDP was the ultimate winner.

“I keep saying that this is an internal family affair, from these primaries, there is no winner or vanquished, we are all winners, our party is the winner.

“So, while I congratulate you for emerging as our candidates from the senatorial to the House of Representatives to the state house of assembly, I urge you to immediately reach out to those who could not make it. Let me congratulate all those who did not make it but contested as sportsmen, you’re good sportsmen