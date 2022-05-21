From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Bauchi Intellectuals Bureau Federation (BIBF) has appealed to the state governor, Bala Mohammed, to shelve his presidential ambitions and run instead for reelection in 2023.

BIBF’s Chairman, Danladi Sahabi Hassan, in a statement yesterday, said the demand became necessary to enable him to complete the good work he has started in the state.

Hassan said it would be regrettable if the governor forges ahead with his ambition at a time when his government appears to be turning in an impressive record of great strides in spite of the unusual challenges occasioned by a pandemic and the economic recession

“It is important to point out here that the Bauchi voters did not make a mistake in electing Bala Mohammed.

“The state under his stewardship has today become the reference point across the country in terms of good, focused, impactful, inclusive, responsible, responsive, innovative and humane governance.

“It will, therefore, be disheartening that when Bauchi needs him the most, and the people prepare to give him a second mandate with the sincere conviction that all the laudable projects started by his administration will be completed, and more impactful policies, programmes and projects will be implemented in the second tenure, our dear Governor is aiming for a higher national assignment at the expense of the collective hopes and aspirations of the people,” he said.

He added: “Two years afterwards, we can proudly say that the voters did not make a mistake by trusting Bala Mohammed to lead a people that are critically endangered by leaders who fail to lead with focus, efficiency and sensitivity to their multidimensional yearnings for advancement and progressive, dynamic changes.

“We are appealing to the Governor to recall that the celebration that greeted his electoral victory two years ago, went beyond the relief of just having a change of government.

“They were more about the possibility that Bauchi people could look to a brighter future; that our young will get good education, acquire skills and get jobs; that all manifestations of decay and backwardness will be arrested, contained and eliminated, all of which are almost accomplished in just years of his administration.

“We stand here to remind our Governor that he is today seen to be carrying the legacy of the political sagacity of the late Nigerian icon from Bauchi, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

“Our people believe that you share the same impetus and vision, pristine integrity, tenacity, compassion and faith in the people which our exemplary past leaders were known for, and should therefore not abandon his people to an uncertain future and the vagaries of chance by not remaining to complete the work.”