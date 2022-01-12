From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has lauded the declaration of Governor David Umahi to run president in 2023.

The party described the declaration as a bold step and vowed to support the Governor to actualize his ambition.

The chairman of the party in the state, Chief Stanley Okoro-emegha, stated this at a press conference in Abakaliki.

He stated that Governor Umah’s performance within his six years in office will earn him victory.

He applauded the governor for his intention to contest in the election and expressed confidence that the governor’s presidency will bring massive infrastructural development and economic prosperity to the Nigerian nation and her citizenry considering his monumental achievements as a governor.

“Let me inform Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora that Governor Umahi’s decision to join the presidential race is the best thing that has happened to the entire country of Nigeria, considering his precedent and genealogy. Just like what he said on Channels TV where he promised to replicate his Progressive efforts in Ebonyi at the National level. My Governor is not contesting with anybody but with himself in total obedience with the party’s decision”.

“Those who knew Ebonyi state before the coming of Engr David Umahi can be the judge. Under Umahi, Ebonyi has been transformed and now competes with developed countries. Aside from the road network crisscrossing the nooks and crannies of the state, there has been constant streetlight since he took over the mantle of leadership.”

The APC Chairman who also doubles as the Special Security Consultant to the state government said apart from the massive infrastructural development, the administration of Governor Umahi has also brought an appreciable level of peace to the people, thereby making life more meaningful and satisfying.

“I, therefore, call on all Nigerians irrespective of ethnicity, belief and other attachments to please key into this dream of making the country greater by supporting Umahi to become the next president.”