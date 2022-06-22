From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Elders’ Council has pledged to support Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and all party candidates in the 2023 general elections.

This is just as the council congratulated the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party for a peaceful national convention which produced a capable presidential candidate for the party.

The Chairman of the council, Chief Ben Okah, in a statement on Wednesday, also commended Governor David Umahi for his wonderful performance during the convention.

Okah in the statement berated South East delegates at the convention for voting against aspirants from the zone.

“We the entire members of Ebonyi State Council of Elders highly appreciate and congratulate the National Executive Committee of All Progressive Congress (APC) for conducting a free and fair Presidential Primaries which was held recently in Abuja. It was indeed spectacular and encouraging to all Nigerians that we are getting things right through laying of a solid foundation for the future,” he stated.

“The council also appreciates highly our own, His Excellency, Engr. Dave Nweze Umahi for his outstanding performance and for standing for the Igbos of South East extraction. Indeed, he is a true son of Igbo land. We are proud of him and all the delegates from Ebonyi State for their outstanding performance.

“However, we are dismayed by the outrageous performance of the delegates from the other four South Eastern States and condemn their actions who despite the clarion call to support South East Presidency betrayed their kits and kin. This is rather worrisome. But to God be the glory that His Excellency, Engr. Dave Umahi and Ebonyi delegates stood firm for South East even in the face of challenges.

“The Ebonyi State Council of Elders reminds the people of South East that posterity will not forget the roles played by His Excellency Engr. Dave Umahi and Ebonyi State delegates to ensure that the people of South East are not treated as second-class citizens in Nigeria. We, therefore, urge the people of South East to vote massively for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu come 2023 as Igbos will not be relegated to the background again.”

