From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Secretary to Ebonyi State Government (SSG), Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, has declared his ambition to contest the Senatorial seat of Ebonyi Central zone in 2023.

Ugbala who hails from Okofia Community in Ezza South local government area of the state, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday shortly after consulting with the State Working Committee(SWC) members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He assured his constituents that if elected into the red chamber of the National Assembly in 2023, he would offer quality and effective representation anchored on People-oriented legislations, job creation and empowerment of women and youths.

“I am here to consult with the APC State working Committee in Ebonyi State, and to seek for their approval and support to run for the office of Senate for the 2023 Ebonyi Central Senatorial District. That is why I am here, and that has been done.

“You know party is the only vehicle through which you can can run for political office. You have to let them notified before taking any further step.

“I will offer my constituents quality and effective representation anchored on People-oriented legislations, job creation, women and youths empowerment not only for my constituents but for all the good people of Ebonyi State” he said.