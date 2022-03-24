From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa
Prominent political leaders and stakeholders from Ekeremor Local Government Area in Bayelsa State have made a voluntary contribution of over N15 million to purchase the nomination of interest form for Senator Henry Seriake Dickson (PDP – Bayelsa West).
The people were unanimous in their position that Senator Dickson, the former governor of the state, has done so much in his two years in the Senate as a voice of the people of Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation.
The meeting, which was held under the Ekeremor Local Government Area PDP Stakeholders for Ofuruma Pepe 2023 project, was organised under the leadership of the Deputy Speaker Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Chief Michael Ogbere, the Chairman of Ekeremor Local Government Area, Mr Perekeme Bertola and others.
The meeting commended Sen Dickson for the various developmental projects established under him in Ekeremor while he served as governor and his sustained individual support given to countless sons and daughters of the area, Bayelsa West, Bayelsa State and the Ijaw nation.
They said that they have not had any doubt about the capacity of the senator to attract more national support to the state and the district to augment the productive efforts of Governor Douye Diri.
The communiqué reads:
‘That, we hereby unequivocally reiterate our earlier position that the informal zoning arrangement in the Bayelsa West Senatorial District, severally pushed and advocated by several political stakeholders of the district has never been embraced and respected.
‘Our position is justified with particular reference to the 2015 and 2020 Senatorial Elections where sons of Ekeremor Local Government Area severally and fragrantly undermined that noble arrangement, driving their disrespect for the arrangement up to the Supreme Court.
‘That, judging from the above premise, we hereby agree and resolved to elect any candidate of our choice irrespective of a particular local government area until such a time when we shall agree across party lines to formally zone the two National Assembly seats and respect same.
‘That, we irreversibly and irrevocably resolve to embrace preference for competence and effective representation as against primordial sentiments.
‘That, we resolved with passion to have His Excellency, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson represent us again at the hallowed Red Chambers of the National Assembly, come 2023, with a ranking status, buoyed with vast legislative experience, tremendous national Influence and capacity to attract positive dividends of democracy to our Senatorial District and of course strengthen all shades of support for our performing Miracle Governor, Senator Douye Diri.
‘That, we condemn in totality any under current movement fuelled by any unseen force within and without Bayelsa West Senatorial District, aimed at planting seeds of discord among our peace-loving political class.’
