From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Prominent political leaders and stakeholders from Ekeremor Local Government Area in Bayelsa State have made a voluntary contribution of over N15 million to purchase the nomination of interest form for Senator Henry Seriake Dickson (PDP – Bayelsa West).

The people were unanimous in their position that Senator Dickson, the former governor of the state, has done so much in his two years in the Senate as a voice of the people of Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation.

The meeting, which was held under the Ekeremor Local Government Area PDP Stakeholders for Ofuruma Pepe 2023 project, was organised under the leadership of the Deputy Speaker Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Chief Michael Ogbere, the Chairman of Ekeremor Local Government Area, Mr Perekeme Bertola and others.

The meeting commended Sen Dickson for the various developmental projects established under him in Ekeremor while he served as governor and his sustained individual support given to countless sons and daughters of the area, Bayelsa West, Bayelsa State and the Ijaw nation.

They said that they have not had any doubt about the capacity of the senator to attract more national support to the state and the district to augment the productive efforts of Governor Douye Diri.

The communiqué reads: