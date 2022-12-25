From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Director of Media and Publicity of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation (PCO) in Ekiti State, Chief Sanya Atofarati, has described the reintegration of the former members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) back into PDP as a good omen.

Atofarati, in a statement entitled “PDP Back and Better in Ekiti”, said with the return of former members of SDP, the tasks of prosecuting the 2023 elections have been made easy.

” The former SDP members had made the right decision by returning to their original habitat and I want to commend the party leadership for accepting them back into the fold unconditionally. With this development, I can boldly say that PDP is fully back and better in Ekiti. We should all roll up our sleeves and get the job done by making sure our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other candidates are elected across the board.

“2023 offers the greatest opportunity for the PDP to return to power and end the maladministration of the All Progressives Congress(APC). Therefore, we must not allow internal scuffles to truncate it.

“I want to also use this medium to again appeal to other aggrieved members of the party to retrace their steps and embrace the olive branch extended to them. We stand to gain more if our party is in power. Our strength lies in winning, ” Atofarati said.

The PDP chieftain, who is also the Zonal Publicity Secretary of the party in the SouthWest also used the occasion to congratulate other leaders of the party who made the list of the Presidential Campaign Council.

He urged PCO members to redouble their efforts and put the past differences behind them to ensure resounding and overwhelming victories for the PDP in the polls.

Atofarati thanked Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Director-General, PCO, for the confidence reposed in the members in Ekiti State.