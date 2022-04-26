From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

A coalition of youths called ‘El-Dabi Support Movement’ in Gombe State has declared support for Dr Ibrahim El-Dabi as president of Nigeria come 2023, describing him as the most suitable candidate to salvage the country.

According to the group, those agitating for the implementation of a zoning system should wait for a more stabilized Nigeria which could be accomplished under the leadership of the Plateau State-born accountant.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Mallam Abubakar Maisiyasa, is the coordinator of the El Dabi Support Movement in Gombe, he told Daily Sun that the group was influenced to single out El-Dabi out of all the candidates including the present Vice President (VP) by his track records as accountant and administration as well as his experience in executive leadership.

He said, “with the recent expression of interest by El Dabi, we are now more than ever optimistic that the goal of rescuing Nigeria is on course and would be achieved if he is given the mandate”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Maisiayasa who had led his group to canvas support for their candidate at markets and motor parks in Gombe said, “we have all heard him (El Dabi) stating that there is no room for lethargy and procrastination in stabilizing Nigeria”.

“We are going all out to get the needed support to get El Dabi elected so as to have our country moving to the promised land. Yes, we have some big names vying for the same office and some people agitating for the implementation of a zoning system in the 2023 election, but I can tell you that what is currently happening in Nigeria goes beyond zoning and calls for a smart and capable hand.

El Dabi has the capacity to work on issues bedevilling the country, including insecurity, economy, unemployment and above all our unity. Under him Nigeria will witness an unprecedented turnaround in the area of gender-based violence and human right and equal access to opportunities and inclusivity in the country,” Maisiayasa said.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He called on leaders and stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to look beyond and present a candidate with the ability to bring positive change and development.