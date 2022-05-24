From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s Senior Special Assistant on land matters, Mr Bulus Audu, has declared to vie for the Southern Kaduna senatorial seat under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Audu stated this on Tuesday before party stakeholders and supporters in Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jema’a Local Government Area.

He said he was aware of the peculiarity of the zone, and that he would address its problems such as insecurity, boosting agriculture, and provision of infrastructures.

The lawmaker hopeful said he would lobby for projects that will develop the zone, and actively engage the teeming youths through job creation to curb restiveness and other vices prevalent among them.

The aspirant urged the electorate to take the antecedents of elective office seekers into consideration, before giving them their mandates to avoid being short-changed through poor representation.

” If I emerged as the APC’s flag-bearer and wins the election in 2023, I would bring my wealth of experience to bear to turn Southern Kaduna’s fortunes around,” Bulus promised.

The Zone 3 party chairman, Shehu Tafa while delivering his remarks, said he would support the candidature of Mr Audu who was seeking to represent the good people of Southern Kaduna.

According to him, the APC was working assiduously to take over all elective positions in the zone come 2023 general elections.

He saluted Audu’s courage for contesting in the zone, which is largely dominated by the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and noted that the APC was rapidly gaining acceptance, as evidenced in the last Local Government elections.

Mr Bulus Audu also served as the Senior Special Assistant on Lands to former Governors Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa and Mukhtar Ramalan Yero.