From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Jimi Lawal close ally of Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai formally joined on Thursday the 2023 gubernatorial race in Ogun State.

Lawal, currently serving as a Senior Adviser to the Kaduna State governor, recently defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Addressing the crowd at the Ake Palace Ground, Abeokuta, Lawal said that he joined the governorship race to bring his vast experience in private and public service into governing the state.

The aspirant, who also contested for the same position in 2019 under the platform of APC, expressed worries over the issue of insecurity in the state, particularly the recent cult clashes which left no fewer than 16 people dead

He said that, if given the mandate of his party as governor in 2023, his administration will focus on wealth creation, human capital, infrastructure, good governance and security of lives and property.

While taking a swipe at the current administration in the state for failing to live up to its electoral promises, Lawal declared he would ameliorate the sufferings the people in the state are currently going through.

He said he would ensure salaries of public servants are paid no later than the 24th of every month

Earlier in his remarks, the state chairman of the PDP in Ogun, Sikirulahi Ogundele, said the party would provide a level playing ground for every contestant.

He lamented that the ruling party, APC has put Nigerians in agonising circumstances, urging Ogun residents to vote out APC come 2023.

Also speaking, PDP chairman in Oyo State Dayo Ogungbenro, said that only the party can salvage the country from its present challenges, imploring the people not to hesitate to return the party to power in Ogun.