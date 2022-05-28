From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The former Kaduna State Commissioner for Planning and Budget and one time Chief of Staff to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Hon Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, has emerged as the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Kaduna Central senatorial zone.

Abdullahi, popularly known as “Dattijo”, was returned unopposed in the primary election held at Umaru Musa Yar’adua Hall, Kaduna after his two opponents, Usman Sani and Hajia Rabi Salisu withdrew from the contest shortly before the polls.

Announcing the result, Returning Officer of the election, Mohammed Hafeez Bayero said there were 405 delegates from the seven local government areas that make up Kaduna Central.

Bayero said, 396 delegates showed up for the election and all were accredited, but at the end of the poll, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi scored a total of 388 votes, while eight votes were invalid.

He said, Abdullahi having polled the highest number of votes cast, is declared the winner of the primary election.

Speaking after his declaration as the winner, Dattijo expressed appreciation to the aspirants who withdrew from the contest and solicited their support to ensure the party becomes victorious in the general election.

Dattijo expressed optimism that the APC will become victorious in the general election considering the good work of the El-Rufai administration.

