From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Magnus Abe, says he is confident that the use of electronic voting in the 2023 general elections will guarantee the protection of the people’s mandate.

Abe said this while addressing the party faithful in Igbo Etche, stating that in 2023 politicians would not have a field day snatching ballot boxes.

He told them that the era when a political godfather would impose his choice candidate on the electorate had gone, emphasising that with in 2023 general elections, the choice of the people would prevail.

Abe declared: “Nigerian election is not the same as witnessed before. Election now is determined by the people, the electorate. They hold the power to decide who will go for them.

“If you say you want government that will give you job, you must vote the people that would run the government that will provide job for you.

“If you want government that will share money, then, your children will not get job; there will be no light, road. I came to tell you that the power of the future is in your hands. The power to decide what and how your future will be is in your hands.”

The former lawmaker representing Rivers South East senatorial district condemned the action of some youths who wanted to attack them on their visit to Igbo Etche, stressing that the era of violence had gone.

“The politics now is politics of humility and you must know that everybody has a vote. And when it comes to the future of Rivers State, you should know that everybody has one vote. They should be treated the same way,” he said.

The SDP governorship candidate assured the people that the party would be victorious at the poll, stressing that their government, if elected, would give Rivers people hope.

He said: “Let us say something together here today, we shall win. And when we win, tomorrow will be better. When we win, opportunities will be abound; when we win, your own life will change because you will have a government that works for those who are not in government.

“Except you have a government that works for those who are not in government, you will continue to vote in vain because, whenever election is over, only people in power will eat and they will not remember you.

“For something to reach you, you must vote for the people who promised to work for you, not those who are interested in what they will acquire.

“All those people who are behaving as if Rivers State money is their personal money are deceitful people. The money is your money. If you give us the opportunity to lead, Rivers people will get things that belong to them.”

He charged SDP members and supporters to work hard because victory is achievable through commitment.